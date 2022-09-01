The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

A mostly dry and sunny day today
Any mist or fog will quickly clear this morning to leave a mostly dry and sunny day, however patchy cloud will bubble up through the middle of the day and may bring a couple of isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will start mostly dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Cloud will increase during the night with some showery outbreaks of rain developing in eastern parts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, or a little cooler locally in light, variable winds.
Pictured (l-r) Seamus Dunbar, Nuala McNulty, John O'Hagan, Dorothee Kolle, Conor Maguire, Ciaran Rock and Joe Sheerin
