Foggy start to Friday, September 23

Any mist or fog will clear to give a mostly dry start to Friday with bright spells of sunshine. However, scattered showers will continue to move down across the province. Feeling fresh with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate northwest breezes.
Tonight
Largely dry and clear this evening and tonight outside of a few stray showers. Chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light northwest winds. Some mist or shallow fog patches will set in later.
