The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain
Today, Monday, October 3 will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will affect many areas further west and will become persistent at times in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees with fresh gusty southerly winds, strong along the west coast.
TONIGHT
Tonight, rain in the west will become heavier and more persistent. It will extend eastwards overnight and clear by morning. Quite windy with fresh gusty southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.
