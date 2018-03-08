Call for Leitrim Companies to take part in Spark Arts programme

Spark is an artist residency programme aimed at companies who are interested in collaborating with artists and promoting creativity within their organisation. Leitrim County Council Arts Office and Local Enterprise Office Leitrim are now looking for businesses in Leitrim that would like to participate in the 2018 programme.

Previous participants have included The Bush Hotel; Leitrim Organic Centre; Cafe Lounge; Leitrim Association for People with Disabilities; the Leitrim Observer; The Hive, Mohill Enterprise Centre; Prior PLM Medical and Leitrim County Council

As part of the residency an artist spends an average of two days per week over the course of six months developing work which carries equal benefit to both the artist and the company.

If you manage a private or public business in Leitrim and would like to get involved in Spark, simply contact the arts office and let us know. For further information, please visit www.leitrimarts.ie or contact Christine Kelly at Leitrim County Council Arts Office on 071 96 21694 or email ckelly@leitrimcoco.ie.

Closing date for receipt of interest from companies is Friday 13th April. Once the company is selected, artists apply for the programme through open competition.

Spark is funded by Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Local Enterprise Office with the support of the Arts Council.