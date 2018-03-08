Ladies of Leitrim asked to take to the streets

ALONE, the charity that supports older people to age at home, is calling on Leitrim women to participate in the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of ALONE. The charity aims to raise money for the day to day running of vital services for older people throughout the country.

Entries for the VHI Mini Marathon opened on 7th March, and this year the Mini Marathon takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, 3rd June. The course will be 10km long and the event will take place in Dublin City Centre. The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon is the largest all female event of its kind in the world and the largest one day charity event in Ireland.

Speaking about the event, CEO of ALONE Sean Moynihan said, “We are hoping that women from around Ireland will pledge their support to the older people in our communities and run the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon to raise much needed funds for ALONE.”

“Through the years, a high proportion of our volunteers and donors have always been female. We hope that women will choose to run for ALONE this year as all proceeds from this race will go directly towards services that support older people to age in the community”.

All participants must enter either on the official Entry Form which will appear in The Herald every Wednesday and Saturday or online from 7th March 2018 at 11am. Go to www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie and click on the Enter Here button at the top of the page.

For more information about how you can help fundraise for ALONE and to receive your ALONE mini-marathon pack email fundraising@alone.ie or call 01 679 1032.