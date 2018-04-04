Foróige’s Big Brother Big Sister Programme seeks volunteers in Leitrim

Foróige National Youth Development Organisation is currently recruiting volunteers to take part in The Big Brother Big Sister Youth Mentoring Programme in Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan. This programme is seeking volunteer mentors for young people aged between 15 & 24 years who have autism.

The programme matches an adult volunteer with a young person with autism who would benefit from having a mentor in their lives. Females are matched with females, males with males. Matches are based on similar interests and compatible personalities.

The volunteer will be supported to establish a relationship with the young person, aimed at assisting them in their development. Ongoing training and support is provided to the volunteer. We need male and female volunteers. The commitment is a weekly meeting with the young person for one hour over the course of one year.

If you would like to hear more about this volunteering opportunity contact Elaine on 086 0497089 or by email Elaine.granaghan@foroige.ie

“A little time, a big difference”