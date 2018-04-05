Have you got what it takes to enter The Kube in aid of Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon?

Scoil Mhuire national school in Carrick-on-Shannon is hosting a Kube fundraising event on Saturday, April 14, in The Bush Hotel at 7pm.



Just like the popular TV programme, competitors will enter the Kube and complete a task.



The Parents Association in the school are currently seeking contestants for the event so if you would like to take part, please raise €100 or get a business to sponsor you the same amount. First prize is €1,000 on the night.



Entry to the show on the night is – Adults €10, Children €5 (maximum €20 per family).



There will be a big raffle on the night with lots of great prizes to be won.



The organisers are hoping for a large turnout of parents, kids, grandparents, aunties, uncles, etc on the night to support the school and it promises to be a great fun event for children and adults.



Scoil Mhuire, which operates from two campuses in the town, has the largest enrolment of any national school in the county.



There is a vibrant and hard-working Parents Association in place to support the great work of the staff in the school.



Fundraising is currently taking place to help improve facilities and equipment at the school. Your support for this event is much appreciated.