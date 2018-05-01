Bealtaine Fire Celebration

A group tour organised by Leitrim Intercultural Forum Manorhamilton will visit the Belataine fire Celebration on Saturday, May 5.



Do you know that for thousands of years on Bealtaine, a fire was lit on Uisneach to celebrate the coming of summer?



A bus will leave Manorhamilton Bee Park at 3.15pm and the Fire Station Car Park in Carrick-on-Shannon at 4pm on Saturday, May 5.

Price is €15 (including transport and admission), all children U16 are free.

Places are strictly limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Contact Elena 0834831594 or Osa 0719631715