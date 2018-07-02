Pop Up Gaeltacht coming to Leitrim

This weekend all roads lead to Ballinamore for a weekend of sunshine, music and craic. In addition to the usual Fleadh events a Pop Up Gaeltacht has been organised for the Sunday night from 8pm in Ni Fhionns on Main Street.

If you’re not familiar with these events they are just simply an opportunity to speak Irish at whatever level you’re happy with, in a social relaxed atmosphere. Pop Up Gaeltacht have become very popular and while initially were based in Dublin they are now happening all over the world - so it's only right that Leitrim gets in on the act .

Come along to the Pop Up Gaeltach and enjoy a great evening with music, fun and good company. TG4 will also be in town on the night to film live for FLEADH TV so it promises to be a great night in Ballinamore. Don’t miss it - you will regret it.