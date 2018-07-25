Markievicz/Partridge seminar set for Lissadell House, Sligo this weekend

This weekend (Friday 27th, July and Saturday, 28th July) the SIPTU Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon (SLR) District Council are set to mark the centenary of women’s suffrage at the 2nd Annual Markievicz/Partridge seminar in Lissadell House, Co Sligo.

SIPTU Honorary President, Padraig Peyton, said: “This event is being organised by our Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon District Council members to mark 100 years of the achievements made by women in the Irish trade union movement and politics. Markievicz has a very important association with our union. Our annual summer school is designed to recognise the contribution she made to the trade union movement, Irish freedom and women in politics.

He added: “Constance Markievicz has inspired countless disenfranchised women to get involved in politics and activism down the years so it is also fitting that we tell the story of these women at our annual Markievicz/Partridge seminar.”

SIPTU SLR District Council Vice Chair, Anja Boger, said: “As a district council, we are so proud to host such a special event for the working class women and men of the north west region. There is a longstanding and deep bond between Constance Markievicz and the people of the North West. Lissadell House is her ancestral home and this weekend we intend to honour our common bond on the centenary of her election to parliament.”

Among the confirmed speakers over the two days are Head of SIPTU College, Tish Gibbons, Labour Historian, Therese Moriarty, Minister for State at the Department of Education Mary Mitchell O Connor TD and the owner of Lissadell House, Constance Cassidy.