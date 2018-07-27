Arts, Music and Craci at Arva 3 Province Festival

The sun is expected to return in time for Arva 3 Province Festival which kicks off on Friday, July 27.

Tickets are selling fast for No Party for Billy Burns in the Breffni Arms Hotel on Friday night.

Saturday has music in the pubs before the big event Arva Agricultural Show on Sunday, July 29.

The show is on from 9am - 6pm. The 61st show will be held in Arva Show Field and will include plenty of entertainment and spectacles for all the family.



The annual Showdance will be held in the Breffni Arms Hotel with music by the talented Cliona Hagan.

Next week the West Cavan town will have walks, quizes and sports galore for you to dip into.

Masters Football: Longford/ Leitrim V Cavan at 7.45pm in Michael Cully Park on August 1.

Don't miss Raft Wars and water sports at Garty Lough at 7pm on Thursday, August 2.



On Saturday August 4, the town hosts the Breffni 3 Province Challenge Walk and on Sunday August 5 there is a new treasure hunt (which sounds exciting), Arva Market and plenty of music.



Also be in with a chance of winning €1,000 worth of prizes with Jiving on the Square from 4-6pm.

Bank Holiday Monday August 6 sees a Family Sports Day in Michael Cully Park at 2pm.

Why not bring all the kids and have the craic in Arva?

For more details visit: www.3province.com

Also read: Big week for Drumshanbo with Joe Mooney Summer School and new Blueway Waterpark