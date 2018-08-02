Carrick-on-Shannon artist exhibits in Leitrim Design House

The Leitrim Design House are delighted to launch Dathanna m’Aislingi - colour of my dreams, a new exhibition on ARTWALL by fabric artist Catherine Gray on Thursday, August 2 at 7pm.



Catherine is a native of Carrick-on-Shannon and studied Fine Art in the School of Art and Design in Sligo in the late 70s. She later worked with a freelance designer in New York designing and creating knitwear for the American market.

Over the course of more than 20 years working with textiles in many forms, Catherine has explored a variety of media leading her to combine a series of techniques that makes her work all the more individual.



She describes her unique process of working as follows; “I build up layers of colour and texture by twisting, slashing and fraying the fabric. It is then cut, collaged together and burned with a heat gun to expose the layers underneath. I finish off each piece by hand stitching with threads that vary in thickness to create more texture. My landscapes evolve through memory. My surroundings develop in my mind where colours and textures intensify and exaggerate. Some of my pieces are crafted from treasured fabrics which hold a history of family memories. The work progresses through my reflection on the origins of the fabrics and associated stories. This brings a whole new dimension to my work which I hope culminates in a sense of joy, curiosity and pleasure to others.”



Catherine’s unique work fits beautifully within the Leitrim Design House, home of Irish Craft and Design.

As with all of their collections in the Leitrim Design House, these original works may be purchased on deposit and paid off over a number of weeks.

This is a wonderful opportunity to invest in a local artist and start your own art collection which may be handed down for generations to come.

Join them for the opening reception, meet the artist, be inspired and add colour to your own dreams with this stunning collection.



For further information FB/TheLeitrimDesign House call 0719650550 or email: shop@leitrimdesignhouse.ie

