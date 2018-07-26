PEACE IV Project “Same Difference” launched in Drumshanbo

The project “Same Difference”, a PEACE IV ‘Diversity through Arts’ Project was launched recently in the Base Youth Café, Hill Road, Drumshanbo.

This new diverse project is a partnership between Youth Work Ireland North Connaught and artists Kate Wilson, Róisín Loughrey and Devon MacGillivary in collaboration with children aged 9 -12 years from three different areas of County Leitrim.

This project is being funded by EU’s Peace IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body and will provide opportunities for children aged 9 -12 years old to share experiences and increase acceptance of diversity.

The groups will work through the medium of film, music and dance to learn about each other’s culture and appreciate difference and similarities, they will be able to express themselves in a safe way and understand the importance of continued peace building.

The main aim of this project is to provide opportunities for children aged 9-12 to meet and learn about each other’s culture and share experiences and increase acceptance of diversity.

It explores the theme of divergence and congruence through the media of dance, film and sound, drawing directly from the participants own experiences and perceptions. Working together in a fun and inclusive environment the groups will be supported through games and explorations to develop their trust in each other, the facilitators and processes. Discussions and explorations will take the shape of individual and group work, inviting participants on a journey to question and deepen their understanding of ‘difference’ as well as to discover pathways for both common ground and incompatibility.

This is explored both as the theme as well as an investigation between the art forms.

Pat Forde regional Director of Youth Work Ireland North Connaught said, “We are delighted to receive this funding and to be working with the artists and Leitrim County PEACE IV Partnership on this project and it is a great opportunity for young people in Leitrim to share experiences and to express themselves creatively.” He thanked Leitrim County Council for their continued support to North Connaught Youth Services and former Chairperson Finola Armstrong Maguire for taking the time out to come along. Mr Forde also acknowledged to support of the EU’s PEACE IV programme for funding this project.

Artist Kate Wilson gave an overview of the project and how all three artists involved were looking forward to working with young people to develop this project.

Spaces for each element of the programme are limited to 15, aged 9-12 in each area, so anyone interested is asked to contact 071-9641721 or any of the artists to book a place.

The Base Cafe in Drumshanbo will be the venue where artist Devon MacGillivray will work through the medium of music; artist Roisin Loughrey will work with young people in the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton through film workshops and Kate Wilson will work through the medium of dance in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon.

