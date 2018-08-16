CODA to play Kiltyclogher Traditional music Festival this weekend

All roads will be leading to Kiltyclogher this weekend, August 10 and 11.



The Kiltyclogher Traditional Music and Set Dancing Weekend committee are delighted to have CODA in concert on Friday, August 10 at the Community Centre.

It is rare to find a group of singers and musicians who combine strong backgrounds in Irish traditional, folk and contemporary music with an a capella singing ability developed through classical choral music. CODA are seven singers who started developing their own approach to vocal performance several years ago.



Their first album “mouthmusic” released in 2013 was produced by Maurice Lennon - so there is a strong connection to the area with the band.

Coda’s long awaited second album “Train of Spirits” is now available.

This album was produced by the legendary Donal Lunny and recorded in Clew Bay Recording Studios in Westport.



Tickets and bookings with Rosella at 071 9854368 or text 085 1605327. Tickets are also available at Kiltyclogher Post Office and the local heritage centre. Doors open at 8.00 p.m. Early booking is advised.



On Saturday, August 11 the annual Feis takes place and this event has gone from strength to strength and is now in its 26th year. The Swallow’s Tail Ceili Band will take to the stage on Saturday night, starting at 10pm.

On Sunday evening at 5 pm Rosie Stewart and friends will present “A Journey in Song” at the Heritage Centre in Kiltyclogher.

