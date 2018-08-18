Declan O'Rourke returns to Manorhamilton in September

Declan O'Rourke: The Chronicles of the Great Irish Famine will perform in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on September 14.

Conjuring mysteries from the deep, this extraordinary sorcerer of song weaves his soulful melodies through half-remembered moments and dreams long-treasured.



An award-winning, double-platinum songwriter, performer and story-teller, join Declan for his latest song-cycle, The Chronicles Of The Great Irish Famine.



Declan 's songs are infused with subtleties of compassion, the yearning of history, the presence of sorrow, the patience of mortality, the balm of tenderness, and the breath of hope. Live in concert, O'Rourke moves seamlessly from hilarious spontaneity to transporting beauty. Tickets €20 on (071) 9855833.

