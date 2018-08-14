Watch | Have a look at the stunning scenery participants in the Leitrim Glens Sportive will enjoy this weekend

The Leitrim Glens Sportive will take place on Sunday next, August 19 and it promises to cater for cyclists of all levels whether you wish to enjoy a leisurely 40k spin or a more challenging 200k test of endurance.

Race sponsors, Kevin Egan Cars, took their bikes on the road recently to get some training in ahead of Sunday's event and they captured some spectacular footage as they journeyed from Manorhamilton to Drumshanbo then on to Dowra and then returning via Dromahair and the challenging hills presented in Newtownmanor.

You can register prior to the event by clicking here.

