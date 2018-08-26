Boyle Musical Society takes on The Addams Family

Rehearsals for 'The Addams Family' will start on September 3 for Boyle Musical Society.



The Addams Family will Boyle Musical Society's 35th annual production and while the scripts and scores are in the post, plans have been underway for some time now, to make this our best show ever.



Rehearsals will begin at 8pm, on Monday September 3 in St. Joseph’s Hall and a warm welcome is extended to all new, former and existing members to join up for twelve fun filled, action packed weeks of music, singing, drama, dancing, comedy and lots more.



The Musical Director Anne and our Director/Choreographer, Vivienne will be on hand to outline the show to everybody, so come along and join the fun.

Rehearsals will continue on Monday and Thursday evenings. It is hoped to have the principal parts in the show cast by late September.



Everybody will be familiar with the TV series and film, which follows the hilarious, ghoulish activities of Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Grandma, Uncle Fester, and their affinity for all things macabre!



With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family will be staged over four nights in our regular venue of St. Joseph's Hall, from November 21 to Sat. November 24.

So, it's all going to start in just under three weeks time. Remember the date. Monday, September 3rd in St. Joseph's Hall at 8pm.

