The Dock welcomes a brand new season this September

A brand new season at The Dock begins this September with brilliant comedy and music.



The Dock Arts Centre building has been partially closed during the Summer months as essential maintenance work was being completed on the interior doors and the external rendering and windows.

This work is now nearing completion and The Dock will reopen its doors to the public in September. While the maintenance work has been going on staff at The Dock have been busy planning a new season of theatre, music, comedy, workshops, classes and many other events to make sure that there is something for everyone to enjoy over the Autumn and Winter months.



The fun begins literally with a night of comedy with the incomparable Kevin McAleer who will be arriving in Carrick on Friday, September 14 as part of a series of worldwide apparitions he is making in 2018. He will come fully equipped with mindfulness, bananarama yoga, tai chi with chai tea, avocado dream therapy, vegan dentistry, moon walking with wolves, digital sourdough photography, coffee visualization, and ego massage.

Kevin McAleer



McAleer trained for 33 years under the legendary Oprah Chopra in Palookaville, before founding the Mindless Nationalism Institute™ in Belfast in 1972. He will be signing copies of his very latest awareness bestseller, The Idiot's Guide to Self Help Books, which has been translated into more than 94,000 languages worldwide and beyond. He promises an evening of divine light entertainment not to be missed.



Saturday, September 15, features Jerry Fish one of Ireland’s most enigmatic and entertaining performers who blasted onto the Music Scene in the 1990's touring the globe as front-man of alternative rock outfit An Emotional Fish, the band who gave us the indie rock anthem “Celebrate.” He’s one of Ireland’s most enigmatic and entertaining performers to the point where Ireland’s biggest music and arts festival, the Electric Picnic have for the past five years afforded him his very own stage.

Jerry will present us with a piano show, performing his favourite songs, old and new from a career spanning over two decades as well as excerpts from his sell-out fringe theatre show.

Tickets are on sale now but limited so book soon!



The Dock welcomes ventriloquist & documentary filmmaker Nina Conti to Carrick on Saturday, September 22. Ventriloquist & documentary filmmaker Nina Conti will be at The Dock to take part in a free public talk after the screening of her award winning documentary Her Master's Voice. The talk is part of a series of events that have been organised to complement 'The L Shape' exhibition curated by Alice Butler and featuring the work of artists Jenny Brady and Sarah Browne.

