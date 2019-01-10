Exciting Spring 2019 at Roscommon Arts Centre

Roscommon Arts Centre has unveiled their Spring 2019 events programme and it’s going to be another entertaining season of events at the multi-disciplinary venue, with something for every taste.



Kicking off the theatre season will be Belfast based Prime Cut Productions as they present a double-bill night of critically acclaimed theatre on Friday 1st February with East Belfast Boy by Fintan Brady and Every Day I Wake Up by John Patrick Higgins.



Other theatre highlights this season include Donal O’Kelly’s superbly written and performed, Bat the Father, Rabbit The Son on February 13, which takes us back to Dublin in the 80s and into the world of Rabbit, a self-made haulage magnate who is up to his neck in all kind of ‘deals’! While, the star of SKY 1’s Moone Boy and RTE’s Nowhere Fast, writer and actor Claire Monnelly brings her powerful one woman show Charlie's A Clepto to the stage on March 27.



The 2019 Roscommon Drama Festival begins on March 1 for nine nights which sees amateur drama groups from around the country all vying for a place at the All Ireland Drama Festival. This year’s adjudicator is actor and director Padraic McIntyre.

Musical highlights this season at the arts centre include classical music from The Far Flung Trio on February 5, Sharon Shannon returns on February 16 and the hugely popular Johnny Cash Tribute act The Man in Black will perform on February 26. If it’s comedy you are looking for then Conal Gallen has just the ticket as he performs his new stand up show Back to the Front on February 8.



The Arts Centre are also delighted to announce that Druid Theatre Company will perform Furniture at the venue on April 16 & 17.



The current renovation works at the venue are well underway and due for completion in Summer 2019 .

For information on all upcoming events and to book tickets contact box office on (090)6625824 or go to www.roscommonartscentre.ie