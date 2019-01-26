Big news for Rockers: Whitesnake legend for Rory Gallagher Festival

Bernie Marsden, one of the great rock & blues guitarists, famous as a founding member of one of the biggest rock acts of all time Whitesnake: is coming to the Rory Gallagher Festival.



From his first band UFO to treading the boards with Ringo Starr to performing with Joe Bonamassa and Motörhead, Bernie is one of a select few musicians who have had the honour of performing with Rory Gallagher's iconic Fender Strat guitar.

Bernie will perform at the tribute festival in Ballyshannon on May 31.



This year's rock festival will take place from May 30 - June 2.

Visit rorygallagherfestival.com for bookings and more information.

