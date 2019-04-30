Leitrim woman to read at Poetry Headquarters

Mary Guckian, of Kiltoghert and Ringsend, Dublin will be reading at the Poetry Ireland Headquarters, 11 Parnell Sq, Dublin 1, at 1pm on Thursday, May 2 for Poetry Day Ireland.

Mary will be reading with four other poets and the theme is about how childhood experience inspires and informs poetry.

The poems are included in a new anthology of 64 writers who took one of Patrick Kavanagh's poems and responded with their own poem. Threshing Morning is the poem Mary responded to.



She will also be reading at 6pm on the same day at Rathmines Library with her poetry group who have just brought out an anthology of 31 writers, Mary having two poems included.

Leitrim people who have some spare time will be made very welcome at the event.

