Cruinniú na nÓg - Save the World in Rossinver

This Saturday, June 15 to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg, The Organic Centre Rossinver will host performances by Rabbit Riot Theatre.

Save the World! (You Can be a Superhero!) will be on at 1pm and 3pm this Saturday.





The evil witch Polly Ution has cast a dark, dank and quite smelly spell that is slowly destroying the world. Our oceans are filling up with rubbish, polar bears are disappearing at an alarming rate and the weather can't decide between a heatwave or hailstones!

With the help of Queen Envi-Ro and her side-kicks Ment and Al, you can help save the world from Polly Ution's disasturous wrath!

This interactive and activity-filled performance will be an enjoyable experience for all the family. A small picnic with vegan and gluten free options will be provided by Ragged Jack's Kitchen.

Very limited space for both performances- both shows are booked out! Email therabbitsriottheatrecompany@gmail.com to get put on a waiting list!

Library events

Leitrim libraries will be hosting a series of events for children over two days, on Friday and Saturday June 14 and 15. Dromahair Library is delighted to participate with a creative writing workshop for children on Friday at 4.30pm with poet and founder of the very successful Siarsceal Festival Roscommon- Gwen Bond.

