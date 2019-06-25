Boyle singer & songwriter plays in Gurteen centre

Pete Higgins will perform in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen this Saturday June 29 at 8.30pm.



Pete Higgins writes music because he has to. Once a melody materialises in his head, he has to capture it and mould it or it will consume his thoughts for the entire day.

The results of this constant melodic moulding can be heard in his debut single Circadian Rhythm & Blues - the title track from his debut album out now.



A native of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and now based in Galway city, Pete has written music as long as he has been able to play music.



His songs are rooted in an acoustic foundation and build in layers to create a sound that serves the melody. Lyrical inspiration is derived from the always present and ever changing Atlantic Ocean.

The daily strive to be a well-adjusted adult in today’s world also plays a large role in his lyrics. “So many songs have been written about love - the only way to not add to the many clichés out there is to speak honestly.”



Drawing on the Alt-Country sound of Ryan Adams along with the electro-synth leanings of Sufjan Stevens, Pete Higgins is not content to stay squarely in one genre. “The song dictates what direction it goes in, I try to follow the melody to wherever it sits most comfortably.”

Tickets €12 bookings on (071) 9182599 or visit: colemanirishmusic.com

