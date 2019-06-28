Drumshanbo's Stylish Silage rolls back into town

With huge interest already growing and fantastic ideas been worked on the ever-popular Stylish Silage competition is again underway.

This year the prizes are bigger and better than ever. The first category is Family and there are prizes of cash and vouchers to the value of €1,000 up for grabs.

The second category Community/Club is generously sponsored by the Farmers Journal, again there is a total prize in this category of €1,000 to be given away.



The third category is Commercial which is sponsored by Shannon Valley Group and has a cash prize of €250.

Not only do businesses get into the fun of decorating the bales but it is also a fantastic way of advertising products. And just to add to the fun of it Mulveys Homevalue Hardware Drumshanbo are sponsoring three prizes of €50 to the funniest/topical/ most outrageous bales.

An independent group of judges will make the final decisions.



A list of the rules for the competition can be found on www.antostalfestival.ie and the winners will be announced and celebrated a at the Stylish Silage Wrap Party in the Lough Allen Hotel on Saturday July 6 with music by Night Fever and DJDL.

MC on the night is Kevin Blessing and admission is €10.

Don't forget to tag An Tóstal in your instagram posts with the bales!

