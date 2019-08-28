Michael’s Manorhamilton Barn Dance, Auction and Barbeque

A barn dance, which takes place from 7pm until late, as well as a massive auction and barbeque, will be held on this Saturday night, August 31 in McCann’s Farmyard, Towneymanus Manorhamilton.

The barn dance, massive auction and barbeque is being organised in aid of the Michael Gilgunn Fund. Michael from Ramooney, Manorhamilton was the victim of a serious road traffic accident near his home on Saturday, September 30, 2017.

The barn dance and related events will be hosted by Dolores McCann. Folk musicians will play great music for the barn dance patrons. After the barn dance is over it will be followed by a disco in McCann’s Farmyard that will be hosted by a Live DJ.

Ocean’s FM’s Francie Boylan will be MC on the night. Tickets for the barn dance and related events cost €20 each. Please support.

