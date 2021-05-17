The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon re-opens its galleries on Saturday, 22nd May

The Dock is delighted to announce that it will reopen its galleries to the public on Saturday, May 22nd with a group exhibition entitled ‘Second Summer’ installed across The Dock’s three beautiful gallery spaces and in other locations throughout the building it’s an exhibition that gently asks questions of us. The exhibition is full of pattern, colour, and whimsical little moments that point to domesticity.

Many of the works explore our relationship with nature through the art object and the subject of art itself as a marker of time. As a community who are resurfacing from a period of remoteness, it reconnects the viewer with the physical qualities and phenomena of art and art making. It includes simple references to the everyday; paint, pencil, plaster, paper and the deconstructed screen.



The exhibition will be open from Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm and admission is free.

While the galleries are open there are still some Covid related restrictions in place so there is a limit to the number of visitors that are allowed in the galleries at one time. We would ask that visitors check in at the welcome desk in the foyer on arrival.

It seems such a long time since we have had the pleasure of welcoming people into our beautiful building and we are very much looking forward to it.



The Dock has a number of performance and educational activities taking place on line over the coming weeks and months. Full details on these and more information on ‘Second Summer’ are available on www.thedock.ie

Leitrim Design House

Are you hopping to get shopping? Well we’re delighted to tell you that The Leitrim Design House will re-open on Wednesday May 19th and we’re hopping too! as we can’t wait to meet and greet visitors to the building once again and welcome back our loyal customers! Our cherished makers are eager to share their carefully crafted products, all Irish made of course. We’re a uniquely not for profit Irish design gift shop and we’re very proud of that. There’s never been a more important time to buy Irish and support local jobs.

It’s been such a difficult and stressful time the last number of months, you deserve to treat yourself to something special or even drop by to say hello and enjoy a relaxing browse. Do you remember what that feels like?! There’s nothing like seeing handmade gifts in person and smelling the sweet aroma of our natural diffusers and local handmade soaps. That experience doesn’t cost a thing and we’ll be delighted to see you! Leitrim Design House continue to be committed to safe guarding our customers with safety procedures in place to ensure that you can enjoy safe and spacious shopping at all times. Our current shopping hours are Wednesday – Saturday 11am – 5pm. Don’t forget Click N’ Collect is also back for your convenience. You’re welcome to browse our online shop 24/7 at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie and ring us with your order or purchase items directly on our website and we’ll have your gift ready for collection in no time.

It couldn’t be easier to make up for lost shopping time! Drop in to us for a visit in The Dock on St. Georges Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, we’ll be delighted to see you. For further information, follow us on www.facebook.com/TheLeitrimDesign House.com or or phone The leitrim Design House for gift guidance on 071 9650550.