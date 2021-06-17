Big Shave for Leukaemia in Cryan's Teach Ceoil this Sunday

Big Shave for Leukaemia in Cryan's Teach Ceoil this Sunday

Liam Murtagh, Liam Cryan, Michael Murtagh and Dessie Beirne are preparing for the Big Shave on Sunday

Big Shave for Leukaemia at Cryan’s Teach Ceoil, Carrick-on-Shannon, left to right, Liam Murtagh, Liam Cryan, Michael Murtagh and Dessie Beirne.

On Sunday next, June 20, at 5pm, at Cryan’s Teach Ceoil Beer Garden, these boys will sacrifice their long locks in aid of the Leukaemia Ward at St. James's Hospital. The event is being organised by Frances Cryan. 

Space will be limited on Sunday, so if you wish, donations can be made to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frances-cryan

