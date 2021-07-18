Beezneez are back: An Ordinary Man in a far from ordinary space

Live performances are back in the heart of Carrick on Shannon with a new series scheduled for a specially created covered outdoor space at The Dock.

Beezneez Theatre Company accepted the invitation to be the first group to perform in this new space which will allow you to enjoy live shows in comfort. On this occasion they will present their outstanding production of John McDwyer’s masterly play, An Ordinary Man in this convivial outdoor setting, for two performances on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th July at 7pm. Premiered in 2007, An Ordinary Man has become a staple of the company’s repertoire and the company is happy to be still able to answer requests for performance.

Funny and heart-breaking in equal measure; An Ordinary Man takes us on the life journey of a simple sawyer through births, deaths and marriages with a bit of football and ballroom dancing thrown in just for craic until, ultimately, we realise that while there may be an ordinary man, there is no such thing as an ordinary life. Be prepared to laugh, prepared to cry and be prepared for an unforgettable evening of pure theatre. Gerry Farrell’s stunning interpretation of John McDwyer’s wonderful script has brought audiences to their feet all over Ireland and the UK.

In line with safety regulations and to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the live shows covered seating is arranged in pods of six and tickets priced at €15 each are available online and in the box office in batches of six. Overall capacity is limited to 42 people so early booking is essential.

We hope that you will be able to join us as we return to live shows. We are excited to be able to open our doors to the public once again and look forward to welcoming you all.

Visit www.thedock.ie for more details or call 0719650828