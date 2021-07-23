Mick Flavin back in concert this weekend

Mick Flavin is back in concert this weekend as part of Longford Live and Local outdoor music event programme.

Sean Connolly GAA, Ballinalee welcomes Irish country legend Mick Flavin to the stage playing a set of his much-loved country and showband hits from over his long-standing career as a seasoned professional.

Next on the bill is local supergroup NEON, which includes some of the hardest working performers on the live circuit in John and Stephen Cassin on bass and drums; Owen Catterall and Shaun Hughes on guitar and Valerie Nolan on vocals. These guys reimagine all our favourite hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s and serve them to us in their own inimitable style, tackling hits from Hall and Oates, Heart, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson and more.

Ríl Óg are set to open the show with their high energy, traditional take on folk and trad. Multitalented multi-instrumentalists, these players take great inspiration from Darren Maloney and the likes of Goitse. Definitely a performance not to be missed.

Meanwhile, the Colmcille Community centre will host country and western icon Brendan Kelly who has taken both the Irish and American scene by storm with his award-winning song writing and has developed one of the tightest bands to hit the circuit. Brendan pulls out all the stops when he performs, and this will be no exception. Remember to bring your dancing shoes!

Also, on the bill there will be the Sheerin Brothers who have performed with all types of artists and genres across their career. And last but by no means least, The Brady family will be there too to take you through a fun and energetic set of folk and traditional favourites. Show kicks off at 3pm!

Tickets and more information at www.longford.ie