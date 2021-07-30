Longford Live & Local continues with more music this weekend

Reves
Longford Live & Local are bringing more music and events this weekend.
Starting this Friday, July 30 in Ardagh Community Centre alt pop band the Rêves, the classic harmonies of Paul Hennessy and Eimear Reynolds, Longford-duo Pub Fiction and the sing-a-longs and anecdotes of Paschal & Davy perform. Tickets available on Eventbrite or at Lyons Shop, Ardagh.
Aoife Mulligan brings her folk, blues, jazz and soul influences to the Distillery Yard, Lanesborough at 4pm on Saturday 31 July. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Paper Planes, Raves Edge and Katie Gallagher step on stage on Saturday evening at 7.30pm in Ballymahon Vocational School. With classic rock, blues and authentic singer-songwriter tunes on the menu, get tickets from Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Ballymahon or also on Eventbrite.
Award-winning Brendan Kelly Band, father-son country-music duo John and Dwight Kelly (aka Shadow Country) and the energetic sounds of Ríl Óg set up a Sunday not to be missed, kicking off at 3pm in St. Dominic’s GAA Club, Kenagh. Tickets also available on Eventbrite.
For more details visit www.longford.ie
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.