Folk, Indie and Trad music back at The Dock this weekend

Back at The Dock continues this weekend with some excellent folk, indie and trad music.

If you were looking to put together a quartet of traditional musicians who can both complement each other and push each other to new heights of musicianship you couldn't do much better than putting Stephen Doherty, David Doocey, Seamie O'Dowd & John Joe Kelly in the same room, or in this case, beautiful out door music venue.



Each of these formidable musicians come with accolades and lists of achievements too long to list here. What's important is they all come with a fierce love of the tradition and the ability to leave you on the edge of your seat, foot tapping and aching to get up and dance.

If you are one of the lucky ones to have tickets you will do well to resist the temptation to start when these four lads find their rhythm.

This concert is presented with the assistance of Leitrim County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Lovers of superb songwriting and vocal delivery are in for a very special treat this Saturday, August 7.

The Donegal based Bluestack Records label has been releasing excellent music by Irish artists for a number of years. They are bringing one of their most acclaimed artists the Sligo singer Pearse McGloughlin to perform his unique blend of philosophically inspired ambient folk.



Described as captivating, elegant and nuanced Pearse has appeared in The Irish Times, on the BBC, RTE 2FM, Lyric FM and RTE Radio 1 as well as at festivals such as Body and Soul, Electric Picnic, HWCH, and Other Voices Music Trail.

Pearse will be joined by Brian Mooney AKA The Next New Low. Since the nineties Brian has played and recorded with The Idiots, David Kitt, Jape, Si Schroeder and Beautiful Unit. He founded indie record label Trust Me I’m A Thief in 2004 and more recently has toured Ireland supporting Little Green Cars playing original songs. He will perform songs from his latest project - The Next New Low. This gig is supported by The Arts Council’s In The Open Faoin Spéir initiative.

If you’d like to hear what to expect before you book then check out their videos on www.thedock.ie. Once you hear them we think you will be heading straight onto your phone to book!

All shows start at 7pm in The Dock’s outdoor performance space with doors from 6.30pm.

Social distancing regulations will apply and guests will be kept to their pods for the concert.

For tickets and details call 07196508 or visit www.thedock.ie