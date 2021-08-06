06/08/2021

Search our Archive

Secret location live conerts in Leitrim this weekend

Secret location live conerts in Leitrim this weekend

The Travelling Sessions

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Travellign Sessions, a new concert concept derived by Edwina Guckian takes place in Leitrim this weekend.

The Sessions will see two concerts one starting at 1pm and the other at 6pm are on Sunday August 8. But we can't tell you the location! The outdoor performance area will be kept a secret until the day of the concert when the concert goers will be sent the Eircode!

The afternoon concert features Charlie Lennon, Brian Lennon & Seamus Quinn, Ryan Mulligan & Ava Brogan.
While the 6pm concert will see performances Eleanor Shanley, Cathy Jordan, Martin Brunsden, Fiachra Guihen, Ryan Owens & Lillie Crossley.

The outdoor location  is expected to be in a 10km radius of Carrick on Shannon.These are very intimate performances. Tickets are sold in pods of 4 people at €40 plus booking fee.
BOOK HERE:
1pm performance - https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/165423777973
6pm performance - https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/165426151071


These performances are supported by Leitrim County Council Arts Office & the Leitrim Live Performance Fund.

Folk, Indie and Trad music back at The Dock this weekend

Divisive pedestrianisation of Carrick-on-Shannon ends for this year

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group