Secret location live conerts in Leitrim this weekend

The Travellign Sessions, a new concert concept derived by Edwina Guckian takes place in Leitrim this weekend.
The Sessions will see two concerts one starting at 1pm and the other at 6pm are on Sunday August 8. But we can't tell you the location! The outdoor performance area will be kept a secret until the day of the concert when the concert goers will be sent the Eircode!
The afternoon concert features Charlie Lennon, Brian Lennon & Seamus Quinn, Ryan Mulligan & Ava Brogan.
While the 6pm concert will see performances Eleanor Shanley, Cathy Jordan, Martin Brunsden, Fiachra Guihen, Ryan Owens & Lillie Crossley.
The outdoor location is expected to be in a 10km radius of Carrick on Shannon.These are very intimate performances. Tickets are sold in pods of 4 people at €40 plus booking fee.
These performances are supported by Leitrim County Council Arts Office & the Leitrim Live Performance Fund.
