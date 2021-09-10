Read through of new book 'The Letters of John McGahern' tonight

The late John McGahern.
The Dock is delighted to welcome Profressor Frank Shovlin to Carrick-on -Shannon tonight Friday, September 10 for a presentation of ‘The Letters of John McGahern’ a new volume that he has edited and published.
The event will be hosted by Professor Shovlin who will be in conversation with Orlagh Kelly for The Reading Room Bookshop.
John McGahern is consistently hailed as one of the finest Irish writers since James Joyce and Samuel Beckett. Those with whom McGahern corresponded include family, friends and literary luminaries such as Seamus Heaney, Colm Tóibín, Paul Muldoon, Ian Hamilton and Richard Murphy.
‘The John McGahern Letters’ edited by Professor Frank Shovlin collects some of the witty, profound and unfailingly brilliant letters that inform both the intellectual and more prosaic concerns of McGahern, who considered the ‘myth of Father John’ contrary to his well-travelled life between Ireland, England, the United States and France.
It is one of the major contributions to the study of Irish and British literature of the past thirty years, acting not just as a crucial insight into the life and works of a much-revered writer – but also a history of post-war Irish literature and its close ties to British and American literary life.
The event will begin at 7pm this Friday and tickets will be sold in pods of 4 to 6 seats. The cost of a pod is €40. Booking on www.thedock.ie or call 0719650828.
