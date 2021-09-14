Search

Concert in Drumlish this weekend

Cronin in Drumlish

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Cronin play this Saturday, September 18 at Drumlish Community Centre and there’s no way better to finish the Longford Live festival than with Ireland’s hardest working band.

Brothers Johnny and Michael Cronin alongside Fiachra Milner and Brian Murphy have become the go-to band on the professional music scene. Cronin are best described as celtic indie with soul. Based out of Transmission Rooms Recording Studio, the four-piece host artists such as Shane MacGowan, The Academic, The Blizzards, Kodaline and have shared the stage with U2, Van Morrison, Maise chiefs and more. Recent release “Bank Of Love” is a must for Lou Reed fans.

The band are regular collaborators with punk poet Shane MacGowan and made a stellar return to the stage at Mullingar’s Music at Meares Court festival last weekend.

This weekend will be Live and Locals 50th concert and it will be the finale of the festival. So, go to Eventbrite, book your free tickets and we’ll see you there.

