20/09/2021

Declan O’ Rourke announces twelve Irish live dates in 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Declan O'Rourke has just announced 12 dates for this Irish tour in 2022.

O'Rourke will kick off his tour in the Hawks Well Theatre, Sligo on March 4.

He will go on to Kilkenny, Tralee, Cork, Waterford, Dublin, Limerick, Galway, Portlaoise, Drogheda, Letterkenny  before finishing the tour in Iontas Theatre, Castleblayney on March 27, 2022.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 23 at 10am from Ticketmaster and venue box offices

Declan O'Rourke's new album ‘Arrivals’ out now on eastwest.

