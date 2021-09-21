Leitrim: Outdoor, Live and Local this weekend

Echoes at the Castle, Manorhamilton
Leitrim has been a hive of activity throughout August and September, with more than 30 live performances of local artists taking place in towns and villages across the county and this weekend it is choc a bloc!
Leitrim Live Performance Scheme marks a welcome return to live performance and a great boost to performers, audiences and communities around the county.
Ten performances across theatre, spoken word and music will be hosted this weekend in Ballinamore, Manorhamilton, Parkes Castle, Glenfarne, Carrigallen and Drumkeerin!
Rabbits Riot Theatre Company present “The Last Night” by Treasa Nealon at Parkes Castle, Friday - Sunday September 24, 25 and 26 at 9pm.
Tickets:therabbitsriottheatrecompany.com
Ballinamore hosts a September Soirée in the Island Theatre from Friday - Sunday September 24, 25 and 26. Tickets at: islandtheatre.ie
The John McKenna Society, Drumkeerin present Trad in the Village this Sunday September 26 at Davitt’s bar garden.
Tickets: johnmckenna.ie
Echoes at the Castle No. 4 with Sorcha Fox and Amir Abualrob will be held this Saturday at Caisleann Hamilton, Manorhamilton.
Tickets: www.eventbrite.ie
The Rainbow Ballroom Presents Fabulous Fridays Live with Grooveline and Saoirse Cummins this Fridayat 8pm.
Tickets on 0719856831.
The Corn Mill Theatre present Leitrim Live, Outdoor Marquee at the Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen this Saturday at 5pm.
Tickets: 087 2570363 cornmilltheatre.com
For more details see this week's Leitrim Observer paper in shops tomorrow.
