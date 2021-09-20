Ballinamore Writers group launches Reflections Book

Ballinamore Writers Group launched their book "Reflections" last Friday, September 17 in the newly renovated Island Theatre, Ballinamore.
The book features writting from the group and a number of contributors from the local area. The illustrations are by Caoimhe Sweeney.
