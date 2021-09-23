Search

23/09/2021

Three emerging artists exhibit at Solas Gallery Ballianmore

Three emerging artists exhibit at Solas Gallery Ballianmore

Anita Dougan - Health

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Solas Art Gallery Ballianmore opens a new triple show of emerging artists this Friday, September 24 at 7.30pm.

Three emerging artists, whose combined work is an eclectic and thought provoking visual treat for both the eye and indeed the mind. Explorative and intriguing all three shows are bound to engage the viewer.

Keith McGrath exhibits ‘Inside my Mind,’ Keith is based in Sligo town, he studied Graphic Design, Animation and is equally fascinated and inspired by both the human mind and the Irish landscape.

Maria Mollahan


Maria Mollohan shows ‘Etched - a new reality’ using information on Quantum reality, vortexes, time and spiritual teachings and a variety of print mediums.
Marie’s work for this show during lockdown of Covid-19 is a visual interpretation of the realities of life.
Anita Dougan brings ‘Encircled’ and instinctual and spontaneous, her work is often an emotional or intellectual expression of a moment in time.

All three shows continue until Saturday October 16.
Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Ballinamore's Main Street.

Open 10am-6pm Tuesday to Saturday. Details of this and other events can be seen on the website www.solasart.ie
Any other enquiries call Gail on 071 964 4210.

