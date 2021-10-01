Search

01/10/2021

Keith Barry returns to Carrick-on-Shannon next year

Tickets on sale now

Keith Barry returns to Carrick-on-Shannon next year

Keith Barry returns to Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Keith Barry has announced he will bring his new show ‘Reconnected’ to Carrick-on-Shannon next year.

The new show has been described as a magical, mystical and emotional mentalism show, packed with mind-reading, audience participation and laughter.
Keith Barry, the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker will hit the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on February 12 as part of his Irish tour.
Keith Barry, the internationally acclaimed Mind Magician, will reconnect the people of Ireland with this magical, mystical and emotional mentalism show.

His most interactive and immersive theatre show to date, ‘Reconnected’ is packed with mind-reading, audience participation and laughter.
Keith Barry’s last live show was on 7 March 2020 where he played to a packed 3Olympia theatre, ending the show with a loud, raucous standing ovation. On 8 March 2020 he began writing ‘Reconnected’ and now the show is going on tour across Ireland.

Tickets went on sale at the weekend from Ticketmaster.
In addition to developing this brand new theatrical experience in 2020, Keith Barry also wrote his first book ‘Brain Hacks’ and it is set to be published in October.
He also made his seventh appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show last year as well as connecting thousands of people all over the world with his highly acclaimed virtual shows and he now aims to do the same in person with YOU!

A true master of his craft, don't miss Keith Barry's new show 'Reconnected' on tour across Ireland.
Tickets from www.ticketmaster.ie

Does Leitrim have talent? Could you be the next Leitrim Superstar?

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media