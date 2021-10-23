Search

23/10/2021

October is alive with entertainment at The Landmark Hotel

Pat Shortt

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Before we get on our Halloween costumed and go dunking for apples, there are some great night's entertainment coming to Landmark Live for you to get dressed up for!

This Thursday, October 21 Phil Coulter will be live on stage in The Landmark and the following Thursday October 28 we welcome Ireland’s funny man, Pat Shortt and the hilarious Dirt Birds for a night of side-aching laughs.


And to finish the month off, the High Kings are making a welcomed and much anticipated return to The Landmark on Friday, October 29.
Phil Coulter, like most artists, the long enforced absence from touring was tough. But the veteran Derry songwriter and pianist - who returns to the road with a show at Landmark Live, tomorrow Thursday October 21- proved that it's never too late to innovate and had a more fruitful lockdown than most.
Until Coulter hooked up with Cork musician Roy Buckley, his experience of social media was, by his own admission, “pretty much zero.”


Buckley showed Phil how he could use the technology to stay in touch with his audience, and the “Lockdown Lounge” was conceived.
Each Saturday Phil would sing songs and tell stories from his home and broadcast it live on Facebook in a stream which quickly grew and grew in popularity. One edition, “The Town I Loved So Well” - a tribute to the late politician John Hume - racked up an incredible half a million views,
“It absolutely flabbergasted me,” Phil says. “It taught me that to stay relevant I had to do this (online performances). It was a case of teaching an old dog new tricks!”


Phil’s Landmark Live show will no doubt feature some of his recent projects, as well as personal favourites from 50 years of creativity - from Eurovision winners to folk classics, tender ballads to sporting anthems, Luke Kelly to Elvis Presley.
An original retrospective on the work of one of our finest, this promises to be a show for every lover of good music.
Tickets are €35 from the Landmark Box Office (071) 962 2222 or online at tickets.ie (where booking fee applies).
This concert will be a fully seated event in line with government regulations, and is run with the support of the Live Performance Support Scheme.


Tickets for Pat Shortt and The Dirt Birds and also for the High Kings are also available at The Landmark Hotel Box Office and online at tickets.ie.

Keith Barry returns to Carrick-on-Shannon next year

Tickets on sale now

