Mike Denver and friends in The Landmark Hotel

Mike Denver
Mike Denver, one of Galway's favourite sons is riding the crest of a wave.
His audience is vast throughout Ireland, and he is now making inroads in the the UK with some sellout concerts in England and Scotland over the past couple of years.
Mike to date has 15 hit albums and 5 DVDs. With his excellent backing band Mike presents a two and a half hour high energy concert show which features all his hits including Tommy K, Wasn't that a Party, Galway Girl, Blown Away plus hits from the 60s and 70s. Special Guests 'Country Music Legends Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam this Friday, November 19 at 8pm. Tickets at The Landmak Hotel and Ticketmaster.ie
Leitrim Observer competition winners from last week's paper are Mary McPartlan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Regina McNabola, Drumsna and Yvonne McGrath, Manorhamilton.
