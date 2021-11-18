Search

18/11/2021

Mike Denver and friends in The Landmark Hotel

Mike Denver and friends in The Landmark Hotel

Mike Denver

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Mike Denver, one of Galway's favourite sons is riding the crest of a wave.
His audience is vast throughout Ireland, and he is now making inroads in the the UK with some sellout concerts in England and Scotland over the past couple of years.


Mike to date has 15 hit albums and 5 DVDs. With his excellent backing band Mike presents a two and a half hour high energy concert show which features all his hits including Tommy K, Wasn't that a Party, Galway Girl, Blown Away plus hits from the 60s and 70s. Special Guests 'Country Music Legends Philomena Begley and Ray Lynam this Friday, November 19 at 8pm. Tickets at The Landmak Hotel and Ticketmaster.ie


Leitrim Observer competition winners from last week's paper are Mary McPartlan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Regina McNabola, Drumsna and Yvonne McGrath, Manorhamilton.

Concern over plans for large car park at Acres Lake Drumshanbo

Man hospitalised after incident at Lakeland, Killeshandra

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media