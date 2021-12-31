Kíla to stream live New Year's concert from Leitrim

Kila
This New Year's Eve the irrepressible Kíla will be streaming live from The Glens Centre in Manorhamilton with a stomping brass section to ring in the New Year in style.
See https://ecs.page.link/TD7Zx
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.