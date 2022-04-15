Looking for traditional music concert this weekend?

Herron Family with Don Stiffe
Traditional musician, Marcus Hernon, along with his sons Prionsias and Breandan, will perform with Don Stiffe, folk singer/songwriter in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Easter Sunday, April 17 at 8.30pm. Admission is €17.
Marcus is a renowned flute player, composer and indeed flute maker from Connemara Co Galway.
His sons Prionsias and Breandan are also renowned musicians and dancers in their own right.
Don Stiffe is no stranger to Irish audiences as the Headford based singer/songwriter reached the final of the popular All Ireland Talent Show.
Don has written many songs including ‘Missing Galway’, Grosse Isle’, ‘The Banks of the Danube’ and the award winning song 'Somebody Special’.
‘T’he concert will provide an eclectic mix of traditional music and dance coupled with the folksy country tones of Don Stiffe.
The Coleman Traditional Irish Music Centre is a celebration of Irish Music, Culture and Heritage as expressed in the South Sligo Style of music played by Michael Coleman and other musicians of his time.
This community based enterprise in Gurteen is dedicated to ensuring that the tradition of Irish music remains a living one ‘an traidisiún beo’ and it continues to be enjoyed by all ages and nationalities.
Booking on (071) 9182599 or www.colemanirishmusic.com
