Search

11 May 2022

Irish language thriller on The Dock screen

Irish language thriller on The Dock screen

Séan T ÓMeallaigh in Doineann which will be screened on May 12

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

11 May 2022 7:00 PM

Irish language detective thriller Doineann will be screened at The Dock on Thursday, May 12.
Directed in 2021 by Damian McCann and with a cast that includes Peter Connan, Brid Brennan, and Clare Monnelly Doineann is a a taut, threatening modern day detective thriller with plenty of twists to keep you on the edge of your seat until the end.
Tomás and his wife Siobhan take their baby son Oisín to their holiday home on a remote island off the north-west coast of Ireland.
He is a successful television producer, specialising in investigative journalism and has make many enemies over the years.
Embracing the solitude, they keep to themselves, avoiding interaction with the islanders.
One morning, Tomás receives a work call and returns to the mainland, leaving Siobhan and Oisín on the island.
When he returns he finds they are both missing.
In desperation, he seeks the help of the island’s retired policewoman, Labhaoise.
With warnings of an approaching storm, a search party is organised.

The next morning, they make a grisly discovery – but it is not what they expected.
We hope that you can join us at 8pm on May 12 and look forward to welcoming you.
Tickets are just €7 and are available form The Dock box office on 0719650828 or online at www.thedock.ie 

Local MEP commends work of Boyle Family Resource Centre

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media