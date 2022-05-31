Search

31 May 2022

Druid bring unmissable feelgood drama to Backstage

Sean Kearns, Tiernan Messitt- Greene, Ameilia Crowley from Druid Theatre

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

31 May 2022 5:00 PM

Druid Theatre have the perfect feelgood show in store for audiences next week with their latest production of The Cavalcaders, directed by Aaron Monaghan.  Their sell out run in Galway had audiences and critics alike raving about the show which touches down in Backstage Theatre on Thursday, June 10. 

Terry and his friends Josie, Rory and Ted spend their days as cobblers and their nights as The Cavalcaders, a barbershop quartet of local renown. But life has taken its toll on Terry and past betrayals cast long shadows.

Billy Roche’s classic memory play takes you on a journey back in time to the 1990s, to heartache, companionship and the redemptive power of song.

The Cavalcaders is a comic and tender portrait of life in small-town, pre-Celtic Tiger Ireland and those who lived there.

According to The Irish Times The Cavalcaders “is a resolutely feelgood drama…performed in perfect harmony (that) will have you singing all the way home“ and The Sunday Independent heralds “Garrett Lombard is electrifying”,

Druid Ensemble member Aaron Monaghan directs an all-singing cast led by fellow Ensemble member Garrett Lombard, which also includes Amelia Crowley, Naoise Dunbar, Sean Kearns, Éilish McLaughlin and Tiernan Messitt-Greene.

Druid Theatre’s production of The Cavalcaders at Backstage Theatre Thurs 10th June.  Tickets €25/€22 available on (043)3347888 or www.backstage.ie 

