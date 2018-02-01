Have you got what it takes to enter The Kube?

Scoil Mhuire national school in Carrick-on-Shannon is hosting a Kube fundraising event on Saturday, April 14th in The Bush Hotel at 7pm.

Just like the popular TV programme, competitors will enter the Kube and complete a task.

The parents association in the school are currently seeking contestants for the event so if you would like to take part, please raise €100 or get a business to sponsor you the same amount. First prize is €1,000 on the night.

If you would like to take part or get involved please call Deborah on 0870507520.

Entry to the show on the night is – Adults €10, Children €5 (maximum €20 per family).

The organisers are hoping for a large turnout on the night to support the school and it promises to be a great fun event for children and adults.

Scoil Mhuire, which operates from two campuses in the town, has the largest enrolment of any national school in the county.

There is a vibrant and hard-working parents association in place to support the great work of the staff in the school.

Fundraising is currently taking place to help improve facilities and equipment at the school which has well established issues including a chronic lack of space, as well as parking and traffic issues.

Your support for this event is much appreciated.

Updates will be given in the coming weeks.