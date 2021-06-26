Crashed into two parked cars in Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court
A man who crashed into two cars parked outside their owners’ houses was convicted and fined a total of €600 for the offences which took place at 10pm on December 6, 2019 at St Patrick’s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Michael Cookland, 30 Shannon Grove, Carrick-on-Shannon initially denied crashing into the cars but then fully acknowledged doing it.
The court heard Mr Cookland was insured and the injured parties had been compensated by his insurance company.
