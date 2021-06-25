Site of one of Ireland's most famous sweet factories is up for sale

Home of Oatfield Sweets in Donegal is back on the market

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The site of  what was once the oldest confectionery manufacturer in Ireland is back on the market.

The former Oatfield Sweets factory site is in a prime location in Letterkenny, close to Letterkenny Shopping Centre and the busy Station Roundabout.

Zoned for development, it comprises just under two acres.

The entire site is set on flat grounds, irregular in shape and bounded by fencing, and walls.

The site is zoned 'general employment' within the county development plan 2018-2024.

The property is owned by Donegal Investment Group and is being sold through DNG Boyce Gallagher.

The site is historically important insofar as it was the home of the McKinney family run sweet business.

The land on which the factory stood was purchased in November 1929, and the first sod was cut in February 1930. 

Oatfield exported all over the world.

The biggest sellers were Emerald, Colleen Assortment and Orange Chocolate.

Donegal Creameries PLC purchased the company in February 1999 for £783,750.

In 2007, Zed Candy - an Irish confectionery company famous for its chewing gum - bought the brand from Donegal Creameries, but manufacturing was moved out of Letterkenny, and i closed in 2012.

In May 2014 the factory was demolished.

The site was subsequently absorbed into Donegal Investment Group’s portfolio.

