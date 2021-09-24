Blood donor clinic in Carrick this week

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service will be accepting blood donations in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on:
Monday, September 27 from 4.30pm to 8pm
Tuesday September 28 and
Wednesday September 29 from 3.45pm to 8pm.
To book an appointment, call 1850 731 137. All blood types needed.
Visit www.giveblood.ie for more information.
