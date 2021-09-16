Poll: Would you feel comfortable being back in a nightclub?

YES
NO
It was announced today that Irelands first pilot nightclub will be opening later in the month.
The Button Factory in Dublin will be opening its doors on September 30th, with reduced capacity and measures taken to follow government guidelines, including antigen tests that will be conducted nearby, to a strict policy on producing Digital Covid Certs for every attendee.
Would you feel comfortable going back into a nightclub setting?
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.